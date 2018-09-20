Open Street Fest on KR Boulevard

Mysuru: In view of overwhelming response from visitors to the Dasara Open Street Festival held on D. Devaraja Urs Road last year, the District Administration and the Department of Tourism have decided to hold this year’s festival at Krishnaraja Boulevard, which is free from heavy traffic and which is convenient for both visitors and organisers.

This year, the Open Street Festival will be held on Oct. 14. The KR Boulevard is a one-kilometre-long road at Chamarajapuram surrounded by iconic heritage buildings. The festival will held from the stretch of Oriental Research Institute (ORI) to Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office.

This place is considered more spacious and convenient to visitors when compared to Devaraja Urs Road. The total width of Krishnaraja Boulevard is 1,200 feet while the width of Devaraja Urs Road is 800 feet. This was the main reason for the Tourism Department to shift the venue.

The first two editions of the Open Street Festival were successfully conducted by the District Administration on Sept. 27 and Dec. 30, respectively, during Dasara and Winter Festival on Devaraja Urs Road. The forthcoming one is the third edition of the carnival.

Such festivals that are conducted in foreign countries are a huge success. The Mysuru District Administration is holding such festivals with the main intention of attracting tourists and helping local business community.

Big Hit

The first two editions of the festival turned out to be a big hit as a huge number of college students, youths, people of various walks of life took part in the festival that was a platform for food, fun and music.

The other reason to shift the venue to Krishnaraja Boulevard is that the District Administration had faced criticism from public and shoppers over the issue of traffic congestion on key arterial roads and parking problems surrounding the Devaraja Urs Road last year.

Some residents of Devaraja Mohalla had also protested against the District Administration for holding the Festival on Central Business Street of the city and causing inconvenience. Moreover, the roads around the Urs Road are not broad enough and cannot handle traffic congestion.

Ample parking lot

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Deputy Director of Tourism Department H.P. Janardhan said that the Department shifted the venue to Krishnaraja Boulevard which is wide and has ample parking space.

“Visitors can park their vehicles at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Ursu Boarding School Grounds, on the road leading to Ramaswamy Circle besides on the road leading to MUDA Circle near the Yuvaraja’s College. Traffic flow is also very less on Krishnaraja Boulevard which is away from the busiest and commercial hub,” he said.

Janardhan said the Department has also decided to hold games for children and adults, exhibition of paintings and drawing apart from regular events at the festival to make it more attractive this season. Measures have taken to invite more shopkeepers to participate, he added.