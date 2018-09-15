Second batch of six Dasara elephants arrive at Palace

Mysuru: The second batch of six Dasara elephants, participating in the festivities arrived in the city last evening from various elephant camps.

With their arrival, the strength of the elephants has gone up to 12. The first batch of elephants arrived in the city last week. The second batch included Balarama, Abhimanyu, Kaveri, Vijaya, Drona and Prashantha.

A rousing traditional reception was accorded to the jumbos led by Balarama at Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace. Special pujas were performed to them to mark the arrival. Priest S.V. Prahallada Rao and Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sidramappa Chalkapure performed the special pujas that were arranged by the Forest Department.

Now, all the 12 elephants are all set for the regular rehearsal and route acclimatisation exercise for the Dasara procession. Hundreds of visitors thronged Mysore Palace and took selfies with jumbos.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Yogesh said that the District Administration had ensured insurance cover for mahouts, kavadis and all the 12 jumbos. Accordingly, Rs.34 lakh is the insured amount for 12 Dasara elephants and the insured amount for 12 mahouts and 12 kavadis is Rs.1 lakh each.

A team of forest officers, including a veterinarian, are taking care of the elephants and providing them with a special diet so that they are fit for the strenuous rehearsals and Vijayadashami procession, he added.

Yogesh said all the 12 elephants have been housed on the Palace premises along with their respective mahouts, kavadis and their family members. The elephants will march along the procession route twice a day to get accustomed to the route as also the noise and din of the traffic and crowd. Mysore Palace Board, Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya and Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj were present.

Balarama’s 22nd Dasara

The second batch of six elephants that arrived in city last evening has their own history. Some of them were used to tame rogue elephants across the State and some were used in various jungle operations.

Balarama that led the second batch is 60-years-old and has the distinction of carrying the Golden Howdah 13 consecutive times before Arjuna stepped in to don the mantle. Besides, Balarama is participating in Dasara since 22 years (1999 to 2011), making him a veteran of sorts. Mahout Thimma and Kavadi Paapu are taking care of this jumbo.

Fifty-two-year-old Abhimanyu has participated in Dasara 19 times. His role in combing operations to capture wild elephants in conflict with humans is well known. Mahout Vasanth and Kavadi Raju are taking care of him.

Forty-year-old Kaveri is taken care of by mahout Dhobi and Kavadi J. Ranjan. 61-year-old Vijaya is cared to by mahout Bhojappa and kavadi B.P. Bharath while 37-year-old Drona is taken care of by mahout Gunda and kavadi Ravi. 62-year-old Prashantha is taken care of by mahout Chinnappa and kavadi Raju.