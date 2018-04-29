Second PU results tomorrow

Bengaluru: The results of Second PUC examinations, which were conducted by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, will be declared online tomorrow (April 30). However, the timing has not been confirmed by the Board officials.

Candidates can check their results at the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kar.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in, once released. In case the candidates are unable to access the aforementioned websites, which maybe down due to heavy traffic, they can visit examresults.net/karnataka to check their results. Candidates can also get their results by SMS – KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263.

A total of 6,90,000 students had appeared for the 2nd PUC exam which were held between March 1 and 17.