Sedition case: Davanagere advocate comes forward to defend Nalini ?

January 16, 2020

Mysuru: Following the decision of Mysuru Bar Association not to defend Nalini Balakumar, who has been charged with sedition for holding “Free Kashmir” placard during a demonstration at Manasagangothri, Anees Pasha, President of People’s Lawyers’ Guild, Davanagere, is said to have offered to appear in Court for her.

Nalini had displayed the controversial placard during a protest on Jan. 8 inside Manasagangothri (campus of Mysore University) and the Jayalakshmipuram Police had booked a suo-moto case against her on Jan. 9 as reports of the placard hit headlines. Advocate Pruthvi Kiran helped Nalini in securing an anticipatory bail.

Later, the Mysuru Bar Association unanimously decided not to represent (defend) Nalini in the Court and advocate Pruthvi Kiran too withdrew from the case. The Association termed Nalini’s move to hold the placard as “ant-national” and no advocate would represent her. Pruthvi Kiran, however, cited personal reasons for pulling out from the case. The first hearing of the case was held in the Second Additional District and Sessions Court on Jan. 14 and was adjourned to Jan. 20 as Public Prosecutor Anand Kumar sought time to file objections to the anticipatory bail plea of Nalini.

Nalini is an alumna of University of Mysore, who completed her photography design course from National Institute of Design in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Following the Mysuru Bar Association’s move, Anees Pasha has come forward to defend her in the Court of Law, it is learnt.

Move slammed

Meanwhile, a group of advocates from Bengaluru have called the Mysuru Bar Association’s decision “a blatant attack on the ideals of the Constitution”. The advocates released a statement saying that it is a fundamental duty of lawyers to protect and uphold the values embedded in the Constitution.

“The decision of the Mysuru Bar Association is a clear attack on the Constitutional values and we strongly condemn the same and ask the Association to withdraw the decision,” the statement, signed by over 20 advocates stated.

Nalini apologises over drama near Court

On Jan. 14, when the first hearing of the case was held, Nalini shouted ‘no humanity’ and expressed anguish when scribes took her photos and shot videos. Her mother also expressed unhappiness. She squatted on the footpath in front of the Court as a mark of protest. Later, her mother pacified and escorted her away.

In a press statement, Nalini said, “I hold myself accountable for my irresponsible actions, hysterical behaviour at and around the Mysuru District Court. I have realised that creating such a scene was a mistake on my part and I feel remorseful…I wish to change, become better and be more responsible. Obeying the judiciary and basic decency skipped my mind…Dissent is our right and we shall exercise it freely. Let’s all agree to live and let live.”

