Seepage threat to Kukkarahalli Lake bund: KERS engineers collect soil samples; to assess stability

October 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the threat of continuous seepage of water from the bund of Kukkarahalli Lake at multiple places on the Bogadi-Gaddige Road, a team of nine engineers and experts from the Karnataka Engineering Research Station (KERS) visited the Lake this morning and collected soil samples.

The seepage had caused concern and environment activists had warned of disastrous consequences if the seepage is not prevented immediately as the Lake is located amidst a residential and a business area.

Seepage of water at the lower level, just above the level of the Bogadi Road affects the structural integrity of the bund, they had said.

Alerted by the revelation, Lake custodian University of Mysore had written to KERS, located at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam premises and had asked for an expert opinion.

The nine-member team visited the Lake along with water body activist and conservationist Prof. K.M. Jayaramaiah and Shivegowda of University of Mysore and collected the soil samples.

They collected soil samples from four places and dug the earth up to 1.5 feet and 2 feet at the base of the bund. This is to ascertain the soil stability. The team went around the bund of the Lake and assessed the earth and saw the inflow and outflow of water at a couple of places.

The initial opinion is that there is no threat for the Lake bund as cracks have not been developed. Only water is seeping from a couple of places due to excess rains and increased inflow. “Soil testing will give the exact results and as of now, there is no need for panic. We will submit a report to the University in a week or 10 days,” said a KERS team member.

The KERS team also visited the places from where water from the Lake is being let out at two places towards the lake on Nanjangud Road. University officials have clarified that suitable action will be taken based on the KERS report.