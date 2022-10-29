Crocodile resurfaces near Yele Thota

October 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The huge crocodile that surfaced in the Raja Kaluve near Yele Thota on the evening of Oct. 15, resurfaced again this morning.

While the reptile was spotted inside water last week, today it was basking under the sun with its mouth wide open.

The crocodile was spotted by a few passers-by on 9th Cross of Ramanuja Road adjacent to the Yele Thota.

A huge crowd had gathered at the place to see the animal relaxing under the sun. When it warms its body, the crocodile usually opens its mouth.

As the shouts and cries of people intensified, the reptile slithered into the water and swam away wading the water with its tail. Last week when it was sighted for the first time, the Forest Department carried out a two-hour operation to capture it and the staff managed to put a rope on it. But the reptile quickly got away.

Meanwhile, the repeated surfacing of the crocodile has worried the residents of the Ramanuja Road, Yele Thota and nearby areas that are thickly populated.

The residents have urged the Forest Department to either capture the reptile and leave it at the Mysuru Zoo or rehabilitate it at a suitable place away from the city.