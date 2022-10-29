KSCA International Cricket Stadium: MP Pratap Simha meets Urban Development Dept. Secretary
News

KSCA International Cricket Stadium: MP Pratap Simha meets Urban Development Dept. Secretary

October 29, 2022

Bengaluru: Taking forward his initiative for the construction of state-of-the-Art International Cricket Stadium in Mysuru, MP Pratap Simha met Urban Development Department Secretary Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru this morning.

Simha, accompanied by MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon, had elaborate discussions with Ajay Nagabhushan on the measures to be taken for clearing the hurdles in respect of allotment of 19.30  acres of land for the Stadium at Hanchya-Sathagalli B Zone, to the South of VTU regional centre along the ring road.

They also deliberated on other issues concerning land allotment and construction of the Stadium.

It may be mentioned here that KSCA Mysuru Zone had sent a proposal to MUDA about eight years ago seeking allotment of land for the International Cricket Stadium. MP Simha, taking keen interest in the project, had recently written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking sanction of adequate area of land for the Stadium.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching