Selection trials of Dasara jumbos near complete

August 6, 2023

DCF Saurabh Kumar-led team of Forest personnel visit Balle, Rampura Elephant Camps

Mysore/Mysuru: The selection process of Dasara elephants has reached its final stage, with a team of Forest Officers led by DCF, Mysuru Division, Saurabh Kumar inspecting four elephants at Balle Elephant Camp in Nagarahole and Rampura Elephant Camp in Bandipur Forest yesterday.

With the Government deciding to celebrate Dasara festival this year with grandeur, the Forest Department is taking utmost care to select the elephants for Dasara this year that begins on Oct.15 and concludes with Jumboo Savari on Oct. 24. Like every year, caparisoned elephants are the main attraction of Dasara and hence the selection process is on, by visiting the elephant camps at Mathigodu, Bheemana Katte and Dubare so far.

Yesterday, the Forest Officers team visited Balle camp in DB Kuppe Range in Nagarahole Forest and inspected the condition of elephant Arjuna, the former howdah carrier. Later, they visited another camp at Rampura under Marigudi Range in Bandipur Forest and examined the condition of Kumki elephant Chaitra, along with other elephants Rohit and Parthasarathi.

The team led by DCF Kumar included Range Forest Officer (RFO) Santosh Hugar and Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb. The inspection was conducted in compliance with guidelines like-health condition of elephants, behaviour and obeying of orders of mahouts among several others. With four female elephants also being selected for Dasara, they have undergone pregnancy test, the report of which is awaited, thus delaying the selection process of pachyderms. However, the tentative selection process of elephants is completed.

The list will be prepared by Aug. 15 and will be released by Aug. 20. The first batch of six Dasara elephants led by howdah carrier Abhimanyu, will arrive in city in Gajapayana on Sept. 1 and camp at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram in city. They will be later welcomed into Palace premises on Sept. 2 or 3.

Arjuna as Nishane jumbo again

Speculations are also put to rest over the confusions related to participation of Dasara veteran Arjuna. It is almost confirmed that, Arjuna will be a part of Dasara this year too and will carry on his role as ‘Nishane’ elephant (the elephant which leads the procession signalling the start) in Jumboo Savari. With this, Arjuna will also get his due respect in the annual festival.