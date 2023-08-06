KBG’s anthology ‘Life and Times’ released

August 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. K.C. Belliappa, former Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, released Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy’s (KBG) book ‘Life and Times’ at a programme held at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Hunsur road here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Belliappa said: ‘”K.B.Ganapathy holds forth eloquently on everything under the sun. It could be sex, Kama, Nehru, GST, C.G. Somiah, Shankaracharya or anyone else. His range of topics is truly inclusive and comprehensive. A column in an eveninger must be able to hold the reader’s interest, attention and curiosity. KBG does successfully manage that. He is never verbose, is very economical with words, always to the point and hits the nail right on the head”.

Noting that KBG is extremely readable, which is the secret of his success as a Journalist , both in English and Kannada for over 45 years, Prof. Belliappa said there are book reviews, pen portraits of various individuals, topics of current interest and a whole range of other topics. KBG is never afraid of calling a spade a spade, he said adding that he does not beat around the bush and is indeed hard hitting in his writings.

“KBG is fascinated by religion and Philosophy. He is all the while exploratory in his ceaseless questionings. Personalities like Rajneesh, Swami Chinmayananda, Siddeshwara Swamiji and to some extent Adi Shankaracharya are a major influence on him. However, I am yet to read a book where clear and direct answers are given to the fundamental questions nagging the mind of man”, he said adding that KBG is indeed a restless souk, always in pursuit of answers for all his questions.

Noting that in the course of the book , we have interesting reflections on life, Prof. Belliappa opined that he does not directly answer these questions, but the implied answer is in the affirmative. Pointing out that KBGs ‘Abracadabra’ articles are always interesting, he said that his articles included writings on Indra Nooyi of Pepsi fame, an extraordinary story of success, current British PM Rishi Sunak, Fali Nariman, Cadet Amit Raj, our own Anoop Machaiah, who saved the life of many people.

Maintaining that KBG is severely critical of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who got the plaque removed from Veer Savarkar’s cell, he said that fortunately it was restored thanks to the victory of Modi. Of course, KBG admires Veer Savarkar greatly and he is an unabashed admirer of PM Narendra Modi as well and conversely, very critical of the Congress party’s dynastic rule.

Continuing, Prof. Belliappa said KBG is an inveterate traveler. While on a visit to Paris, KBG makes it a point to visit the grace of JRD Tata and wonders how many honchos working in Tata Companies have paid respect to the Tatas at their grave in Paris. “I would term KBG as a humanist, objective and critical. His book ‘Life and Times’ is a 360 degree review of men and matters. Criticism is a disinterested endeavour to learn and propagate the best that is known and thought in the world,” he said adding that the book is panoramic in nature.

Pointing out that the book has an additional visual appeal, thanks to the drawings of artist Ganjifa Raghupathi Bhat, he said that his sketches in all the 52 articles show a remarkable likeness to the original. He wished KBG a long life, good health and more power to his pen.

Former University of Mysore Prasaranga Director Prof. C. Naganna, who spoke about the book, said KBG has achieved a big success in life through his writings. Pointing out that KBG has been rendering service and responding to the society through his readings and writings, he said that KBG has written many books both in Kannada and English which are both interesting and informative.

Noting that the book contains 52 articles, focusing on KBGs’ popular column ‘Abracadabra’ published in his English eveninger Star of Mysore, Prof. Naganna said that these columns have thrown light on the life and personality of many great personalities. Pointing out that KBG has also penned down his critical reviews on 10 other books, he said that the book has many interesting facts about great personalities like Veer Savarkar, Prof. S.L. Bhyrappa, Adi Shankaracharya, Siddeshwara Swamiji etc.

Noting that the book has a lengthy article on former Intelligence Bureau officer R.N. Kulkarni, who was killed in Mysuru last year for taking up the cause of building law violations, he said that the book also contains very interesting articles on other top personalities like Sudha Murty.

Book author K.B. Ganapathy, his wife Ralie Ganapathy, Star of Mysore Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna, Executor Director Mickey Bopanna, Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC)-Bengaluru Managing Director Dr. M.R. Ravi, former University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa, the book Pulbisher D.N. Lokappa of Samvahana Publications, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar, former MUDA Chairman C. Basavegowda and others were present during the book launch event.