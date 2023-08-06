New park coming up near Kalamandira

August 6, 2023

Green space being constructed at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh; migrant families selling clay artefacts evicted

Mysore/Mysuru: A vacant plot adjacent to the railway track near Kalamandira on Hunsur Road in the city has been transformed into a park, thanks to the efforts of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). With final touches being given to the park, it is expected to enhance the look of the junction. For several decades, the site located on the right side of the signal light junction from the Kalamandira side had remained unused.

Families of migrants had set up make-shift huts there and earned a living by selling clay artefacts. Unfortunately, this led to traffic bottlenecks, as buyers would haphazardly park their vehicles on the roadside.

As a result, minor accidents were reported occasionally, causing inconvenience to other road users. In response to this situation, the MCC authorities decided to develop a park and evict the migrants.

However, the migrants, who had called the vacant site their home for the last 35 years, were reluctant to leave. They submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, requesting permission to continue dwelling at the same spot.

Despite the opposition, the MCC proceeded with its plans and successfully evicted the migrants. The park has now been constructed on the site, covering an area of 120×46 metres, at an estimated cost of Rs. 30 lakh. To ensure the safety of park visitors, a compound with grills has been built, along with a dedicated walking path. Greenery is being nurtured around the walking track by planting saplings.

Upon completion, the park will be open for public use, and round-the-clock security personnel will be deployed to ensure its safety and maintenance. The park is scheduled to be inaugurated after the next Council meeting of the MCC, following the selection of a suitable name for the new green space.

Migrants shift to the next plot

The migrants who have made the place their home having built a livelihood in Mysuru three decades ago, however, refuse to leave the place. They have erected huts adjacent to the park continuing with their traditional occupation of making clay artefacts and selling them.

Babulal said “ My father Banaram started living here after erecting a hut. Now, there are three families and if we vacate this place, life will be difficult. Hence we won’t move from this place.”