MCC launches Rajakaluve Encroachment Clearance Drive from Bogadi Lake
October 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Alerted by the havoc caused by the recent heavy showers that lashed the city, with several lakes in and around the city overflowing, the MCC launched a mega Rajakaluve encroachment clearance drive this morning.

The drive began from Bogadi Lake, which overflowed due to incessant rains, as one of the main Rajakaluve (big storm water flow canal) that links the lake with nearby Lingambudhi Lake, was encroached upon.

The MCC authorities razed down 2 compound walls and 2 sheds that were unauthorisedly built on Rajakaluve of Bogadi Lake, which were found to be severely blocking the flow of water.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Superintending Engineer Mahesh said that the Rajakaluve encroachment clearance operation has been launched on a war-footing in order to find a permanent solution for civic problems that arise whenever the city experiences thunder showers. Pointing out that all Rajakaluve encroachments in the city limits will be identified through a survey, he said that the operation will be completed in full in six months from now, during which the Rajakaluves leading from the lakes will be cleared of all encroachments and dumped wastes or debris. Besides, the MCC will also remove all silt that has accumulated in Rajakaluves over the years, he said adding that necessary measures will be taken to ensure that  rain water flows smoothly in all Rajakaluves without any blockages or any other sort of obstacles.

Abhaya team personnel and other MCC staff took part in the operation. MCC Zone-3 Development Officer Sathyamurthy and other officials were present.

