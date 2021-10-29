‘Rajinikanth fine, don’t believe rumours’
October 29, 2021

Chennai: “Thalaivar is fine. Don’t believe rumours,” is the first official statement from superstar Rajinikanth‘s team a day after the actor was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai — “Thaivalar” or “Leader” is what fans call the actor.

A voice message from Rajinikanth’s PR manager Riaz K. Ahmed dismissed media reports that the 70-year-old has been diagnosed with a condition known as infarction. Rajinikanth was admitted to hospital after going there for a routine check-up. Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister Ma Subramanian paid him a visit and said on Friday, “We have got in touch with the hospital, he (Rajinikanth) is doing well.”

On Thursday evening, Riaz Ahmed said, “I am told sir has gone for a routine check-up and he would return soon.” Just a few days ago, Rajinikanth received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award – India’s highest film honour – in New Delhi at a ceremony presided over by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. He was accompanied to the National Awards by daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Dhanush, who received the Best Actor award. He returned to Chennai after meeting Prime Minister Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

