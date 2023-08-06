President, Governor wind up Mysuru visit

August 6, 2023

Murmu visits Theppakadu Elephant Camp; Governor calls on Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji in city

Mysore/Mysuru: A gathering of dignitaries, including Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, warmly welcomed President Droupadi Murmu upon her arrival at Mysuru Airport enroute to Theppakadu Elephant Camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu.

Among the notable attendees were Mayor Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and other distinguished guests.

The President’s special plane touched down around 2.45 pm, after which she boarded a chopper to reach Mudumalai, where she engaged with Mahouts and Kavadis, expressing her heartfelt appreciation for their significant contributions to wildlife conservation. Emphasising the importance of safeguarding wild animals, she reminded everyone that it is our national responsibility.

President Murmu highlighted the vital role of tribal communities in preserving India’s rich cultural heritage and stressed the necessity of upholding their constitutional rights. During her visit, she met with the tribal couple Bomman and Belli, whose life was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ and observed the elephant enclosures at the Camp.

In a statement, President Murmu expressed her satisfaction that the traditional knowledge and expertise of the Bettakurumba, Kattunayakar and Malasar tribal communities are being utilised in the management of Theppakadu Elephant Camp.

Bellie and Bomman, speaking to reporters, shared their joy in meeting the President for the second time. They expressed gratitude for the Government job Bellie had secured, and their willingness to care for any number of elephant calves that arrive at Theppakadu.

Later in the evening, the chopper carrying the President returned to Mysuru Airport, where she bid farewell to the same dignitaries before departing for her other engagements in Chennai.

Between receiving and seeing off the President as per the protocol, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot took the opportunity to visit Shuka Vana at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was welcomed by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram in Mysuru. Gehlot also saw the collection of rare and exotic birds at Shuka Vana.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji warmly welcomed Governor Gehlot to the Ashram and felicitated him. The Governor admired the collection of rare and exotic birds at Shukha Vana, feeding them and posing for photographs.

Governor visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple at Chamundi Hill before returning to Bengaluru in the evening.