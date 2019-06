Mysuru: Sharada Vishwanath (86), a retired Government School teacher and a resident of Yadavagiri, passed away yesterday at her residence in city.

She leaves behind her son Krishna Prasad (senior journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of Outlook magazine), daughter-in-law, one brother, sister and a host of relatives and friends.

As she had pledged her body and eyes about 18 years ago, her body will be donated to JSS Medical College, according to family sources.