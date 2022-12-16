Separate Ministry needed to solve problems of Kannadigas in border areas: Raghu Kautilya
New Delhi: Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited Chairman R. Raghu Kautilya has said that a separate Ministry is needed to solve the problems that are being faced by the Kannadigas living in border areas.

 He was speaking at the Cultural Festival of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts, organised by Delhi Karnataka Sangha, which is celebrating its Amrita Mahotsava, at New Delhi, recently.

“The Kannadigas living in border areas are facing many serious problems. Because of this, Border Area Development Authority is unable to respond to their problems properly. Hence, a separate Ministry is needed in this connection,” he added.

Observing that compared to other States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the love for the mother-tongue is less in Karnataka, Raghu regretted that Kannadigas love their caste more than their mother- tongue. Those Kannadigas who live outside Karnataka should love Kannada more than their caste and live as members of one family, he suggested.

“Housing Boards and Urban Development bodies should reserve a portion of the sites for Kannadigas living outside Karnataka, so that they can come and settle down again in the State. Similarly, reservations for jobs to the deserving children of such Kannadigas should also be provided,” he said and added that apart from Vidyavardhaka Sangha and Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Delhi Karnataka Sangha has completed 75 years, which is a matter of pride.

Former Minister H.M. Revanna, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, Historian Dharmendra Kumar, Delhi Karnataka Sangha President Nagaraj, General Secretary Renukumar and others                                                 were present. Artistes from Mysuru region presented various art forms including folk songs and dance which enthralled the Delhi Kannadiagas.

