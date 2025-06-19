Server Down Again

June 19, 2025

Sub-Registrar offices in the State come to a standstill; Govt. incurs crores of rupees loss in one week

Mysore/Mysuru: Server related issue in Sub Registrar offices across the State has resurfaced, disrupting property registrations, with the revenue loss to the State Government pegged at several crores of rupees.

Kaveri 2.0 portal has been frequently experiencing snag due to server issues. As a result, employees at Sub-Registrar Offices have been sitting idle with literally no work to execute. On the flip side, those who have been visiting the Sub-Registrar offices across the district, are returning cursing the authority. Despite the issue being faced by past one week, authorities are yet to address the same.

The same issue with Kaveri 2.0 portal was reported during February this year as it was affected by a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack. However, the issue was rectified and the portal became fully operational.

Mysuru district has a total of 14 Sub-Registrar Offices, including five in city — Mysuru North, Mysuru South, Mysuru East, Mysuru West and one at the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) premises. When contacted, District Registrar Vijayalakshmi Enamdar told Star of Mysore that the Department was working on rectifying the technical snag.

However, when we went to the Press, the server had started to function but in a slow pace.