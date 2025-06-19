Heavy rain in Kerala; Kabini Dam near full

June 19, 2025

25,000 cusecs released; villagers and tourists advised to stay alert

Mysore/Mysuru: With neighbouring Kerala receiving heavy rainfall, the inflow into the Kabini Reservoir in H.D. Kote Taluk has surged significantly, prompting authorities to issue alerts and instruct residents living along the banks of River Kapila to move to safer locations.

As of today (12 noon), the inflow into the reservoir stood at 18,696 cusecs, raising the water level to 2,280 feet, just four feet short of its full capacity of 2,284 feet.

In response, officials have released 25,000 cusecs into the River to manage the rising levels. The outflow may increase further, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting continued heavy rainfall over the next three to four days.

Teams from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) have inspected low-lying areas along the riverbanks and have been advising residents about possible flooding and necessary precautions.

Due to the discharge of 25,000 cusecs, the bridge located immediately downstream of the Kabini Reservoir has been completely submerged, leading to the closure of the road connecting Hand Post and N. Begur.

Precautionary measures

Speaking to Star of Mysore, CNNL Assistant Executive Engineer Ganesh said that alternative arrangements have been made for local commuters.

Residents are advised to use the road above the Kabini Reservoir to reach villages including Bidarahalli, Hosabidarahalli, Nanjanathapura, Basapura, Kalasooru, Kenchanahalli, Bheemanakolli, Brahmagiri and surrounding areas.

Authorities have also alerted tourists visiting Nanjangud, advising devotees of Sri Srikanteshwara Temple to avoid entering Kapila River. Strict warnings have been issued to prevent risky activities, including swimming and challenges through betting in the River.

In addition, the public has been advised not to stop or park vehicles on the over-bridge along the Mysuru-Ooty Road, as the River’s force could pose dangers once the outflow crosses 50,000 cusecs.

Officials recalled that last year, when 90,000 cusecs of water was released, the Mysuru-Ooty Road near Mallanamoole Mutt was submerged, causing traffic disruptions for two to three days. With more rain expected, similar flooding cannot be ruled out and precautionary measures have been urged.

Kabini water stats (2025)

Maximum level: 2284 ft.

Water Level on 19.6.2025: 2280.35

Inflow: 18,696 cusecs

Outflow : 25,000 cusecs

2024