It’s 11-Day Dasara this year

June 19, 2025

Rare two-day Panchami Tithi adds an extra day; celebrations from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2

Mysore/Mysuru: In a historic first, the grand Mysuru Dasara festival will extend beyond its traditional ten-day span this year. The 2025 edition of Nada Habba will be celebrated for 11 days from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

Scholars have confirmed that this is the first time in over four centuries that the festival’s Navaratri rituals will last an extra day. The extension arises because ‘Panchami Tithi’, an auspicious day in lunar cycle, will occur on two consecutive days — Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 — according to ‘Panchanga’.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Shelvapillai Iyengar, Assistant Professor, Department of Studies and Research in Ancient History and Archaeology, Karnataka State Open University, explained, “Mysuru Dasara isn’t just a festival; it’s a living ritual that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. For centuries, it has followed a 10-day format, but this year the ‘Panchami Tithi’ overlaps on two days. Such a configuration is exceedingly rare.”

“Usually, it is a 10-day celebration — Dashami. This year, it will be an extra day. All the auspicious timings and ‘Muhurthas’ for Dasara 2025 are favourable. The additional day is nothing to worry about. Instead, it will enrich the festival further. Expectations are high that this year’s celebration will be even grander,” he added.

Historical records trace Mysuru Dasara to Vijayanagara Empire around 1399 CE, with Wadiyars of Mysore continuing ceremonial rigour from 1410 CE. Since then, Dasara remains a showcase of royal tradition and cultural splendour.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy confirmed the extended schedule, stating, “Dasara is celebrated in strict accordance with the ‘Panchanga’ and traditional texts passed down through generations. This year, as per the almanac, the Government will host the festival for 11 days to uphold tradition.”

High Power Committee to decide

Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya has confirmed that consultations are underway with the Raja Purohits regarding the private Dasara rituals within the Mysore Palace premises. Members of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family will adhere to the guidance provided by the Purohits for these traditional ceremonies.

Speaking about the public festivities organised by the State Government, Subramanya said that the Dasara High Power Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will finalise the official schedule.