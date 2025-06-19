Metro Station in Bengaluru to be named after Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa: CM

June 19, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that one of the metro stations in Bengaluru will soon be named after Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa, India’s first Commander-in-Chief.

He made this announcement on Sunday during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Kodava Samaja Bengaluru at the Kodava Samudaya Bhavana in Vasanthnagar. The event honoured Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar for allocating seven acres of land to the community in the State capital.

He said that the proposal to name a metro station after Field Marshal Cariappa will be placed before the Cabinet, and a final decision will be taken shortly.

For years, the Kodava community has been urging the State Government and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to honour Cariappa’s legacy in this manner.

In July 2024, members of Kodava Samaja formally submitted a request to BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao, reiterating the demand to name a metro station after the iconic military figure. Praising the Kodava community’s contributions, Siddaramaiah lauded its inclusive spirit, highlighting that Kodavas respect all Indians regardless of caste or religion.

He also expressed confidence in the political future of Kodagu MLAs A.S. Ponnanna (Virajpet) and Dr. Manthar Gowda (Madikeri), describing Ponnanna as an emerging firebrand leader comparable to the late A.K. Subbaiah and M.C. Nanaiah, known for their socially conscious speeches in the legislature.

Deputy CM Shivakumar appealed to the Kodava community to continue supporting Congress government. “Our government has initiated many programmes for you. We have allotted land to families of Armed Forces personnel, appointed Kodavas to Rajya Sabha and ensured representation in the legislature. Recognising this legacy, we request your continued support,” he said.

He pointed out that the Government’s decision to allot seven acres of land in Bengaluru to Kodava Samaja comes with only nominal financial concessions, underscoring that no price tag can match the community’s discipline, sacrifice and patriotism.

“We must safeguard our traditions and culture. Your dedication is beyond monetary value,” he added.

The event was attended by Ministers K. J. George, Krishna Byregowda, Byrathi Suresh, MLA Rizwan Arshad, MLAs A.S. Ponnanna and Dr. Manthar Gowda and Bengaluru Kodava Samaja President Karavattira Pemmaiah, among others.