June 19, 2025

Gujarati Ras-Garba from June 20 to 22

Mysore/Mysuru: Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C), Government of Gujarat, is organising ‘Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav’ at JSS Mysore Urban Haat, Ring Road, Hebbal, in city from June 20 to 29. The expo and sale of handloom-handicraft artefacts by artisans of Gujarat will be open between 10 am and 9 pm. Entry and parking are free.

This Utsav is being organised at JSS Mysore Urban Haat for 9 consecutive years since 2016 to boost the livelihood of artisans and provide marketing platform for live artwork of handloom/ handicrafts by the artisans from distant villages and pursuing the traditional artwork under cottage and rural industries.

Awardee artisans and languishing crafts artisans of the extinct art will give live demonstrations. More than 70 Master Craftsmen from Gujarat will be participating in the exhibition to demonstrate and trade their rich customary art and craft like shawl weaving, Kutchi-Embroidery, Arjakh Block Print, Tie & Dye (Bandhej), Leather work, Copper Bell, Zari-zardosi work, Bead work, Agate articles, Chaniya choli, Applique work, Wooden & Metal work, Jewellery & accessories, Home decor & furnishings etc.

At the expo, from June 20 to 22 between 6 pm and 8 pm, cultural programme of traditional Gujarati Ras-Garba has been organised in collaboration with Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department, Government of Gujarat. Garba of Nartal Kala Kendra of Junagadh-Gujarat and Shield-Sword Raas of Shri Chamunda Maher Raas Mandal of Pobandar-Gujarat, along with cultural programmes of Gujarati Traditional Raas-Garba have been organised.

The entire event is being conducted under the guidance of Ardra Agarwal, Chairman, Indext-C and Secretary and Commissioner, Cottage and Rural Industries, Government of Gujarat.

Dr. Sanjay Joshi, Executive Director, Indext-C, has in a press release, urged craft admirers of Mysuru to come forward to cherish the legacy of rich heritage of master craftsmen from Gujarat and buy the handicraft-handloom artefacts directly from them at ‘Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav.’