MCDCC polls on June 26: 37 candidates in fray; Scrutiny of nomination papers today

June 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With the deadline for filing of nomination ending yesterday, 37 candidates have filed a total of 48 nomination papers for the MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central) Bank polls scheduled to take place on June 26.

On the last day yesterday (June 18), as many as 28 candidates filed their nomination papers, resulting in a rush of candidates and their supporters at the Assistant Commissioner’s Office located in the District Offices complex at Siddarthanagar in the city.

Those who filed their nomination papers on Wednesday included H.D. Kote Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu, who is also the State-run Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) Chairman, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, who is also a former MCDCC Bank President and former Vice-President of Apex Bank, B.N.Sadananda from Nanjangud, who is supported by the BJP, Chinnamballi K. Raju from Nanjangud, who is supported by the Congress, former MLA Suntiha Veerappagowda from T. Narasipur taluk, supported by the Congress, T.P. Boregowda from T. Narasipur, who is supported by JD(S) and C. Basavegowda, who is a former MCDCC Bank President and said to be a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, from T. Narasipur.

The other prominent candidates who filed nomination on the last day were: Amit V. Devarahatti, son of MLC A.H. Vishwanath, senior Congress leader Doddaswamegowda, father of K.R. Nagar Congress MLA D. Ravishankar, from K.R. Nagar and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who is backed by the Congress.

G.N. Manjunath, who was one of the candidates who had filed his nomination papers from Gundlupet on Tuesday, filed another set of his nomination papers yesterday.

Congress MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad had filed his nomination from Gundlupet earlier this week.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place today and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 20. Polling will take place at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba road in city on June 26.

The MCDCC Bank election has taken a very interesting turn with a good number of MLAs, former Legislators and political heavyweights from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar district contesting this time.