Traffic Cops rein in erring auto drivers

June 19, 2025

Over 425 cases booked in two days on June 17 and 18

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Traffic Police have launched a drive against autorickshaw operators for violations, if any, from Tuesday (June 17) and have so far booked over 425 cases.

Following complaints from the public, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar issued directions to DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj to launch a drive to rein in traffic violations in public transport operators.

Subsequently, ACP (Traffic) M. Shivashankar executed the drive, along with the Inspectors of all Traffic Police Stations, with the Policemen intercepting the vehicles since June 17.

On the first day of the drive alone, a total of 202 cases were booked against autorickshaw operators, including driving without uniform – 10 cases, faulty number plates – 9, refusal to hire passengers – 2, overloaded carriage – 54, demand for excess fare – 24, inadequate vehicle documents – 3, to name a few among the several violations for which the cases were booked.

On the second day of the drive yesterday (June 18), over 225 cases were booked including the violations of rules related to Fitness Certificate (FC), Driving License (DL), Display Card etc.,

Besides, the auto drivers were categorically instructed to behave courteously with the passengers, to keep the vehicle in good condition and keep the documents in possession while driving the vehicle.