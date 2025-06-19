CESC Vigilance Officer trapped while accepting bribe
News

CESC Vigilance Officer trapped while accepting bribe

June 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Lokayukta Police have trapped a CESC Vigilance Officer, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh to reduce the fine amount for illegal power tapping.

The CESC official, who was caught, is CESC Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) V. Deepak.

One Syed Naseem, a resident of Azeez Sait Nagar, had illegally drawn power and was using it, which was traced by AEE Deepak during an inspection and had imposed fine on Syed, asking the latter to pay the fine at the earliest.

As the fine amount was very high, Syed had asked the AEE to reduce the fine amount to which AEE Deepak allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh.

When Syed was paying the bribe at a private hotel in city, Lokayukta sleuths swooped on the hotel and caught AEE Deepak red-handed and arrested him.

Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh and Dy.SP Mathew Thomas guided Inspector Ravikumar and staff in the operation.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching