CESC Vigilance Officer trapped while accepting bribe

June 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Lokayukta Police have trapped a CESC Vigilance Officer, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh to reduce the fine amount for illegal power tapping.

The CESC official, who was caught, is CESC Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) V. Deepak.

One Syed Naseem, a resident of Azeez Sait Nagar, had illegally drawn power and was using it, which was traced by AEE Deepak during an inspection and had imposed fine on Syed, asking the latter to pay the fine at the earliest.

As the fine amount was very high, Syed had asked the AEE to reduce the fine amount to which AEE Deepak allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh.

When Syed was paying the bribe at a private hotel in city, Lokayukta sleuths swooped on the hotel and caught AEE Deepak red-handed and arrested him.

Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh and Dy.SP Mathew Thomas guided Inspector Ravikumar and staff in the operation.