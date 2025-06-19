Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy: Kin seek Rs. 25 lakh relief

June 19, 2025

Chamarajanagar: Family members of the District Hospital’s Oxygen tragedy victims staged a protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office demanding for Rs. 25 lakh compensation and a government job for kin of the victims, here yesterday. The protesters also warned of calling for a district bandh on government’s failure to fulfil their demands.

The protesters under the banner Oxygen Durantha Nyayakaagi Horata Samithi demanded that the State Government must release Rs. 25 lakh to families of 36 victims along with providing one of their family members a government job.

Addressing the protesters, Federation of Progressive Association President C.M. Krishnamurthy said that the family members of Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede victims were given Rs. 25 lakh compensation, but the same had not been released to family members of victims of 2021 Oxygen tragedy.

“While some of the families have been given Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh ex-gratia respectively, the others have not received a single rupee towards compensation,” he alleged.

The protesters also urged the State Government to fulfill promise made by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Gundlupet during the Bharat Jodo Yatra during which he had said that the State Government must provide government jobs and maximum compensation.

They said that on government failing to release the compensation within 15 days, they would be launching indefinite protest.