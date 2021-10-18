Sevas resume at M.M.Hills temple

October 18, 2021

Hanur: With COVID pandemic subsiding, all temple sevas and services of Malai Mahadeshwaraswamy atop M.M.Hills in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district have resumed.

Following the outbreak of the COVID pandemic last year, the authorities had stopped all services and sevas at the Hill temple as a precautionary measure.

Chamarajanagar DC Dr. M.R. Ravi, in an order, said that all sevas and services including Chinnada Rathotsava on Sundays and Mudi Seve have resumed at M.M. Hills temple. The Dasoha (Mass feeding) too has resumed but limited to morning breakfast as at present.

Soon after issuance of the order, the temple authorities resumed daily sevas such as Rudrabhiseka, Mahamangalaarathi, Hulivahana, Basavavahana, Rudrakshi Mantapa Sevas, Chinnada Rathotsava, Dasoha etc.

However, Jatra Mahotsava and Teppotsava will not take place until further orders, according to M.M. Hills Temple Development Authority Secretary Jayavibhavasamy.