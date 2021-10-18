Two Uganda women escape from Government: Stay Home in Mysuru, held in Bengaluru

October 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Two women from Uganda, who were staying illegally in city after their visa had expired and housed in the Stay Home of the Women and Child Welfare Department at Vijayanagar, from where they had escaped have been held in Bengaluru.

The City Police during their routine check had found four foreign nationals staying illegally in city even after expiry of their visas. The Police, who had taken them into custody, had sent two of them back to their country and the two women from Uganda were housed in the Stay Home where they were said to have been creating ruckus since 15 days.

On Oct. 16 night, the two women, who had come out of their room on the pretext of drying the clothes, pushed away the security guard and fled after jumping over the compound wall following which the staff of the Stay Home had lodged a complaint with Vijayanagar Police.

Vijayanagar Inspector H.M. Balakrishna, who had registered a case, received information that the two women were traced in Bengaluru, went to Bengaluru yesterday and have taken custody of them.