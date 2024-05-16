Sex Scandal: ‘Failure of Home Ministry, Intelligence Wing helped Prajwal in fleeing country’

May 16, 2024

107 informed citizens from various fields write letter to CM seeking serious action

Mysore/Mysuru: With sex abuse case involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna denting the image of the State, the informed citizens including writers, leaders of various associations, doctors and artistes, totalling 107, have written a joint and strong worded letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recommending action to be taken by the Government in the case.

It is inevitable to take legal and administrative action, to save democracy, eradicate patriarchal society and uphold the reputation of women, it said.

Underlining the imperativeness to complete the probe within the time bound manner in 60 days as stipulated following the amendment made to IPC Section 173 in the year 2018 in relation to rape cases, it has been suggested to act in compliance with the law as otherwise, the accused will be entitled to secure a bail. Hence, he should be arrested from his hideout and further charges should be framed against him under Information Technology (IT) Act and also various other sections of IPC.

Zero tolerance

The CM should also announce his strong resolve against such cases through a media release, showing zero tolerance in the cases of harassing survivor women, against restraining victims from going to Police, exerting pressure to withdraw complaint, abusing survivors and troubling their family members.

The leaders, who indulge in levelling allegations and counter allegations in the case should be restrained and directions be issued to them to facilitate the probe considering the magnitude of the case.

Taking into cognisance the statement of arrested BJP leader and advocate Devarajegowda, who claims to have had written to BJP National President and State President about the video (of sexual abuse), the two leaders should also be booked for being a part of the conspiracy, for not keeping the Police informed about the video.

Besides, Karthik, the former driver of Prajwal should also be arrested and those who shot the videos should be tracked and booked in the case. Serious charges should be framed against Devarajegowda, who has been claiming to be in possession of the videos.

Human rights violation

Case should also be filed against those who circulated the videos on charges of violating human rights, disturbing the healthy society and hatching a conspiracy to disrupt elections.

MLA H.D. Revanna has stated that some of the videos were old. Hence, all his family members may be booked in the case as co-accused for carrying out unrestrained sexual harassment all these years. Prajwal’s mother should also be subjected to probe, the letter stated.

The videos surfaced on Apr. 22, following which the Karnataka State Commission for Women wrote to CM recommending for a probe on Apr. 25. Prajwal fled the country on Apr. 27, which succinctly proves the failure of Home Ministry and Intelligence Wing. Officers concerned should be sacked and probed in the case.

A year ago, Prajwal Revanna had brought injunction order from the court against 86 media houses and three individuals, restraining them from circulating any defamatory video against him. It is clearly violation of human rights. The State Government should file a case in this regard and uphold the spirit of human rights.

Transfer key Officers

It is also alleged that the family members of Revanna have deputed pliable officers of their choice in key positions in Revenue Department and Police Department in Hassan district and are carrying out many land related dealings in conduit with those officers. Continuance of such Officers may prove a hurdle in conducting probe in an impartial manner and hence they should be transferred at the earliest.

Disqualify MLA Revanna

Revanna should be temporarily disqualified as MLA till SIT probe is over and a case should be filed against his son Prajwal for misusing Government Bungalow. Besides, all the facilities provided to their family at the expense of Government should be withdrawn, the letter stated.