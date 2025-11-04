Greater Mysuru gets fresh push

November 4, 2025

Highlights

Formation of Greater Mysuru (Grade-1) on the lines of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA)

Approval likely in the upcoming Cabinet meet

Rs. 500 crore available in MDA to be utilised

Enhanced funding expected from Centre, State

MCC jurisdiction to expand from 86.31 to 333.46 square kilometres

Local Planning Area to increase from 500 to 1,000 square kilometres

DPR preparation for Rs. 2,000 crore Peripheral Ring Road approved

1.25 lakh private residential sites allotted in Mysuru city outskirts

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government’s official withdrawal of the proposal to form a ‘Greater Mysuru City Corporation’ (Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike) has not stalled the project’s progress. It gained renewed momentum yesterday, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chairing the inaugural meeting to implement Greater Mysuru.

The plan aims to bring together 1 City Municipal Council, 4 Town Panchayats and 8 Gram Panchayats — comprising a total of 20 villages — into a unified urban body. It also seeks to merge the surrounding City Municipal Council and Town Panchayats with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to enable coordinated and integrated urban development.

The meeting, held at MCC’s Zonal Office-3, saw the CM emphasise that Mysuru must evolve into a Greater Mysuru without compromising its dignity, cultural heritage or spacious urban character. The development rekindled hope among Mysureans who have long envisioned their rapidly growing cultural city being elevated to Grade-1 municipal status — a move expected to bring greater administrative and developmental advantages to the region.

Outlining his vision, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued clear directives to officials and instructed the District Administration to prepare a scientific and future-ready blueprint to ensure Mysuru does not encounter the urban challenges that plague Bengaluru — including traffic congestion, drainage failures, footpath encroachments, drinking water shortages and inadequate sewage treatment.

The Chief Minister stressed that the blueprint must be comprehensive and forward-looking, designed for a 15-20-year horizon and integrate advanced technologies for the scientific management of solid and industrial waste.

The meeting followed months of deliberation over the long-standing demand by elected representatives to merge the nearby Urban Local Bodies with MCC under a single Greater Mysuru administrative framework.

Enhanced civic facilities, connectivity

Reiterating his priorities, Siddaramaiah said traffic problems must be eliminated and called for modern technology to be utilised across all aspects of urban governance — from employment generation to solid waste management. He insisted that new residential layouts be developed with systematic provisions for underground drainage, water supply, electricity, roads and public parks.

Highlighting the need for improved connectivity, the CM also urged officials to begin immediate planning for an additional Outer Ring Road to accommodate Mysuru’s future growth.

He further underscored the importance of increasing revenue generation through better projections and efficient planning. “Mysuru’s wide roads are its pride. Greater Mysuru must grow in a structured, well-planned and sustainable manner,” he said, adding that the number of civic workers must be increased proportionally to the rising population.

Sept. 16 State order

On Sept. 16, 2025, citing financial constraints, the State Finance Department advised deferring the Greater Mysuru project. Acting on this recommendation, Prabhuling Kavalikatti, Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration, issued an order on Sept. 16, formally withdrawing the proposal and postponing it to the next financial year.

However, following the latest meeting with the Chief Minister, the vision of a unified and expansive Greater Mysuru will be a reality in the near future.

The meeting was attended by Social Welfare and District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, MLAs K. Harishgowda, G.T. Devegowda, and Tanveer Sait, MLCs A.H. Vishwanath, C.N. Manjegowda, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, K. Shivakumar and Dr. D. Thimmaiah.

Also present were Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and senior officials from various departments.

Newer Areas

The MCC limits will be expanded to include the following local bodies:

Hootagalli City Municipal Council

Srirampura Town Panchayat

Rammanahalli Town Panchayat

Kadakola Town Panchayat

Bogadi Town Panchayat

Yelwal Gram Panchayat

Siddalingapura Gram Panchayat

Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat

Naganahalli Gram Panchayat

Nagawala Gram Panchayat

Dhanagalli Gram Panchayat

Beerihundi Gram Panchayat

Alanahalli Gram Panchayat

The existing MCC currently covers an area of 86.31 square kilometres. Under the proposed Greater Mysuru, this will be expanded to 333.46 square kilometres.

According to the 2011 Census, the population within MCC was 11,19,705. The projected population for 2025 is 14,16,871. Greater Mysuru planning is aligned with this population growth.