Tarmac Talks

January 14, 2026

‘CM chair’ battle lands on Mysore Airport runway

Rahul Gandhi speaks to CM and Dy.CM separately, invites both to Delhi after Sankranti: Sources

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the ongoing “Chief Minister’s chair battle” in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar held separate conversations with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Mysore Airport yesterday.

The brief but private exchanges, which took place on the Airport tarmac, have triggered intense curiosity in State political circles.

Shivakumar reached the Airport early and held a private, three-minute conversation with Gandhi on the tarmac. Siddaramaiah joined them moments later and Rahul Gandhi held separate talks with Siddaramaiah.

Though the contents of the discussions are not in the public domain, speculation has been rife, particularly in the backdrop of the leadership change issue and the proposal for a Cabinet reshuffle.

However, insiders who were present at Mysore Airport when Rahul Gandhi arrived told Star of Mysore that the interactions with both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister were brief and that no substantive discussion on the leadership issue took place.

Delhi after Sankranti

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi told both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar: “Now is not the time or occasion to discuss the leadership issue, as there is an absolute lack of time. Come to New Delhi after Sankranti, and we will discuss it in detail.”

These remarks by the party’s top leader have fuelled speculation that some political developments in Karnataka may take shape after Sankranti.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Mysore Airport from Delhi yesterday afternoon, where he was received by Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar.

Due to time constraints, he soon boarded a waiting helicopter and flew to Gudalur in Tamil Nadu to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas English High School.

Returns by evening

By evening, Rahul Gandhi returned to the Airport, where several party leaders and workers had assembled to see him off to Delhi. As he alighted from the helicopter, Dy.CM Shivakumar stepped forward to welcome him and appeared to raise an issue. While walking and conversing, Rahul Gandhi reached the spot where other leaders were waiting, greeted them, and moved ahead.

CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar followed him, and for a brief while, all three were seen in consultation. Soon after, Rahul Gandhi drew CM aside for a separate discussion, with Shivakumar standing behind.

Observers felt Siddaramaiah appeared to be raising an important issue and was seemingly justifying his position, while Rahul Gandhi responded with a reassuring gesture by placing his hand on the Chief Minister’s back. Meanwhile, Shivakumar stood by with folded hands, watching the exchange.

Parley with Shivakumar

After this interaction, Siddaramaiah left for Bengaluru on a special flight. Rahul then held another brief private discussion with Shivakumar, which lasted for about five to six minutes.

From Shivakumar’s gestures and tone, observers felt he was pressing his leadership claim and attempting to convince Rahul Gandhi.

Eventually, Rahul Gandhi appeared to convey a message to Shivakumar before departing for Delhi on a special flight.