MCC approves Mysuru’s upgradation to Grade-1 City

November 4, 2025

Move set to boost property values and expand civic services across merged areas

Mysore/Mysuru: Following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s first meeting on upgrading Mysuru from a Grade-II to a Grade-I City Corporation under the Greater Mysuru plan, the MCC Council today approved the proposal.

The Council meeting, chaired by MCC Additional Deputy Commissioner Kusuma Kumari, paves the way for the inclusion of one City Municipal Council, four Town Panchayats and eight Gram Panchayats within the MCC limits. The move will extend key civic amenities such as waste collection and UnderGround Drainage (UGD) facilities to the city’s outer areas. Property values in the new and yet-to-be-developed layouts are expected to rise significantly — a development that will benefit real estate investors — while existing residents will gain access to comprehensive municipal services under the MCC.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Somashekhar said that the upgradation will not only ensure better infrastructure but also attract greater funding and subsidies from both the State and Central Governments. “There will be uniform development across the expanded city limits, and this requires the recruitment of around 500 additional staff in the MCC,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, under the directions of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, a meeting of the Urban Development Commissionerate was convened at the MS Building under the chairmanship of Town and Country Planning Commissioner R. Venkatachalapathi to prepare a DPR for Mysuru’s upgradation.

Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Executive Engineer Sampath attended the meeting representing the city.

Industrial and infrastructure boost

Greater Mysuru — already Karnataka’s fastest-growing urban centre after Bengaluru — is expected to receive a major boost in industrial and entrepreneurial activity once the upgradation is formalised. The initiative could also pave the way for large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Peripheral Ring Road and a future Metro Rail network to receive Central Government support.

Officials noted that areas beyond the Ring Road are already receiving drinking water from the Kabini and Cauvery rivers, making water tax collection viable. This fiscal readiness strengthens Mysuru’s case for additional Central funding to support holistic development across its expanding boundaries.

Disappointment for political aspirants

However, the move may disappoint political aspirants eyeing the upcoming Municipal elections. With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having given the green signal for the formation of Greater Mysuru, the elections are likely to be deferred until key processes such as Ward delimitation and reservation process are finalised.

In the meantime, four Town Panchayats and one City Municipal Council — all currently under the charge of administrative officers — are expected to be dissolved to make way for a unified urban administrative structure.