Rs. 500 cr. MDA fund to fuel Greater Mysuru development

November 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh has announced that Rs. 500 crore from MDA will be utilised for integrated development of Greater Mysuru. Addressing reporters after the inaugural meeting on Greater Mysuru, the Minister said, MDA funds would be channelled towards holistic and sustainable growth. Mysuru, he noted, is blessed with a favourable climate, rich forest cover and abundant natural resources — yet, for the city to truly progress, its core infrastructure must be strengthened.

To steer Mysuru’s long-term development, a new expert committee will be constituted to plan for the next 100 years. The panel will deliberate on strategies for comprehensive, multi-sectoral growth and prepare actionable plans for implementation.

Expansion and funding

With the proposed expansion of Greater Mysuru to include areas under the City Corporation as well as surrounding local bodies, additional funding will be crucial. MDA has already earmarked Rs. 500 crore and sought special grants. The formation of Greater Mysuru, the Minister said, is expected to attract enhanced funding under various Central Government schemes.

MDA’s jurisdiction, currently spread over 500 sq. km, is likely to double to 1,000 sq. km, paving the way for new residential layouts and large-scale infrastructure planning to meet future demands. A DPR preparation for the construction of a Peripheral Ring Road around Mysuru’s outskirts has already been approved. The project — estimated to cost Rs. 2,000 crore — will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In addition, about 1.25 lakh private residential sites have been allotted in the city’s outskirts, where housing development is expected to accelerate.

Plans are being prepared to provide key civic amenities such as drinking water, roads, drainage, UGD and electricity to these upcoming settlements.