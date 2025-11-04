Project to bridge urban-rural divide, spur infrastructure: GTD
Project to bridge urban-rural divide, spur infrastructure: GTD

November 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Greater Mysuru will bring much-needed relief to residents living in layouts surrounding Mysuru city and will bridge urban-rural disparity, said Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD).

Expressing satisfaction that the long-pending demand for a Greater Mysuru — which he has consistently championed for several years — is now poised to receive Cabinet approval, Devegowda said that most residential layouts developed by housing cooperatives and private builders around Mysuru lack essential civic infrastructure such as septic tanks, proper roads, parks and underground drainage.

“The existing roads are full of potholes and UGD situation is especially dire. Many residents who built homes with great hope are now facing daily hardship,” GTD said.

“I have been urging the Government for years to provide comprehensive infrastructure and ensure peace of mind for these citizens. The CM responded positively to our appeal to include surrounding areas under the Mysuru City Corporation and form a Greater Mysuru with full-scale development.”

He also sought the inclusion of Kadakola and Nagawala Gram Panchayats, along with the Nagarthahalli and Beerihundi, within the proposed Greater Mysuru limits.

