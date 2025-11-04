Mysore Airport gets first woman Director

November 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: P.V. Ushakumari, who was serving as the Deputy General Manager and Head of Airside Operations of Kozhikode (Karipur) International Airport, has been appointed as the seventh and first woman Director of Mysore Airport at Mandakalli. She assumed charge on Oct. 31.

Her appointment as the first female Director of Mysore Airport marks a significant milestone in women’s empowerment and a moment of distinction in Indian aviation.

A native of Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, she began her career as a Security Supervisor in the Operations Department at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

During her tenure at Chennai Airport, Ushakumari played a key role in establishing the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC). Her leadership during the 2015 Chennai floods, ensuring smooth airport operations, earned widespread recognition. Similarly, during the 2018 Kerala floods, her efforts at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to facilitate passenger movement showcased her organisational and crisis management skills.

She was also involved in airport operations during the 2025 Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela, which was another defining moment in her career.

As Head of the Department (Airside Operations) at Calicut Airport, her contributions to enhancing operational efficiency and safety were noteworthy. She implemented effective measures in bus service coordination, airport sanitation, bird hazard reduction and waste management.

Her collaboration with the Malappuram district administration ensured environmental protection around the airport, and her coordination with the Air Force and Coast Guard during disaster response operations further demonstrated her leadership capabilities.

She also served as the Nodal Officer for KSIE cargo operations and played a crucial role in implementing Low Visibility Procedures and strengthening AOCC functions.

Ushakumari is married to Anildev, a film director and a senior advocate and the couple has two children Abhirami and Abhishek.

About Mysore Airport

Mysore Airport project at Mandakalli began in 2006 and the Airport was inaugurated in 2010 with N.N.R. Rao assuming charge as the In-charge Airport Director followed by Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

Later, C. Manjunath was appointed as the Director followed by Manoj Kumar Singh, R. Manjunath and Anup. Now, P.V. Ushakumari has been appointed as the first woman Director of Mysore Airport.