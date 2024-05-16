Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Jyothi Yatra in city
News

Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Jyothi Yatra in city

May 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Sadbhavana Jyothi Yatra’ marking the 33rd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was welcomed by MLA K. Harishgowda in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple here yesterday. The Yatra, which commenced at Bengaluru yesterday, will conclude at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21

Speaking on the occasion, District Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar said that Rajiv Gandhi, who had tackled terrorism successfully, was responsible for the growth of Information Technology in the country. “Rajiv Gandhi, after the demise of his mother Indira Gandhi, successfully held the responsibility of taking the country forward and also worked for the progress of Agriculture and Irrigation sectors,” he added.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar said Rajiv Gandhi was an inspiration to the youths and played a pivotal role for India to be recognised at international level.

Later, Congress leaders led by Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar took out a march along with Sadbhavana Jyothi from Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle to K.R. Circle.

KPCC Member Nazarbad Nataraju, Srinivas, City Congress Committee General Secretary M. Shivanna, Yatra Committee President R. Dorai, Committee members Iyer, Malik Reddy, Susheela and others were present.

