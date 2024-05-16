Coaching for competitive exam begins at KSOU Centre

May 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Somanath G. Patne, State Deputy Secretary of PWD, inaugurated the 50-day competitive exam training programme organised by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) at Kaveri auditorium, Muktagangothri, on Hunsur Road in city on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Somanath said that there is a misconception that KPSC and UPSC exams are tough nuts to crack and it is essential to create awareness among rural students in this regard.

“Even those graduates who have scored low marks in their degree exam can write KPSC and UPSC exams and students should confidently prepare themselves to write these exams. There will be intense competition as the number of posts are less and the number of candidates for the vacant posts are more,” said Dr. Somanath.

Continuing, he said that exhaustive studying and writing tests are essential for success in UPSC, KPSC examinations.

“You need to be inspired and have clarity about why you need that post. Mere training will not help much. Your study needs to have an impact and understanding the subjects is more important than the number of hours you study. Once you fully understand the subjects, it is easy to write competitive exams,” he concluded.