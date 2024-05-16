Seers inaugurate Golden Jubilee celebration of Kamakshi Hospital

May 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadootha Datta Peetham, Mysuru and Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebration of the city’s Kamakshi Hospital in Kuvempunagar here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Ganapathy Swamiji said that today health has become more important than anything else. Observing that in the past people used to live longer due to disciplined life, healthy practices, nutritious food, undisturbed environment etc., he said that now things have changed enormously with the passage of time, stressful life coupled with advancements in Science and Technology and other modern day issues, because of which people are falling ill at an alarming rate.

Highlighting the importance of doctors and other medical staff in imparting confidence among the patients, the Swamiji said that the doctors are an enthusiastic lot and are ready to accept medical challenges by making use of advancements in Science and Technology.

“Half of the ills and ailments of patients will go if Doctors and other health care personnel instil confidence among the patients. Doctors are a driving force for patients to be confident. Now a days, treatment has become more easier with the availability of modern medicines and drugs,” he said adding that the doctors of Kamakshi Hospital have given their best in instilling confidence among patients for the past 50 years.

“Doctors are a more fulfilled lot if their treatment saves the lives of patients, for which the patients will be ever grateful to them. More than money, it is the patients indebtedness that should give a sense of satisfaction to Doctors,” he said.

Lauding the Hospital for its yeoman service to the society for 50 years, he wished that the Hospital continues its service for over 100 years.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, in his address, lauded the Hospital Founders late Bantwal Madhava Shenoy and late Sulochana Madhava Shenoy for their service to the society.

Pointing out that with rapid advancements in every field, people these days are getting faster and best treatment for their ills or ailments, he stressed that even the last person in the society should get quality treatment just as all others.

Noting that the Government has introduced many health schemes for the benefit of all sections of the society, he said that private hospitals have joined hands with the Government on giving qualitative care to patients, irrespective of their standings in the society.

He lauded Kamakshi Hospital for its dedicated and efficient service to society in the past 50 years and wished that the Hospital march towards its Centenary celebrations with more services.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portraits of the Hospital Founders. Also, a short film commemorating the 50 years of Kamakshi Hospital was screened on the occasion.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former Minister C.S. Puttaraju, Managing Trustee of BSMS Trust that runs Kamakshi Hospitals M. Mahesh Shenoy, Hospital Administrator Dr. K.R. Kamath, Medical Superintendent Dr. Umesh Kamath and others were present.