Sharana Sahitya Sammelana
News

Sharana Sahitya Sammelana

March 22, 2025

Mysuru: A Sharana Sahitya Sammelana has been organised under the aegis of the City and District Units of Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat, at Kalamandira in city on Mar. 23.

Announcing this at a press meet here recently, Parishat’s City Unit President M.G. Sadanandaiah said that senior littérateur O.L. Nagabushanaswamy has been selected as the Sammelana Chairman.

District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the event in the presence of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at Kalamandira at 10 am. Parishat State President Dr. C. Somashekar will preside. Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda will release the souvenir. KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa will release a few books. MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the painting expo. MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah will inaugurate the cultural programmes, he said.

Continuing, Sadanandaiah  said that former Karnataka Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh will deliver the valedictory address at 5 pm in the presence of Belimutt Seer Sri Shivarudra Swamiji. KSOU VC Prof. Sharanappa V. Halase will preside.

Achievers from different fields — Prof. S.S. Harishankar, M.A. Neelambika, Prabhamani, Jyotirlinganagouda Patil, D.G. Somashekar Murthy and S. Basavaraju — will be conferred with ‘Sharana Shri’ award and Ananya Prasad, who crossed the Atlantic Ocean by Rowing, will be felicitated on the occasion.

Ahead of the Sammelana, a Vachana Jagruti Jatha will be taken out from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Hotel Metropole Circle) on JLB Road to Kalamandira at 9 am, which will be flagged off by Rangayana Mysuru Director Satish Tiptur. The Jatha will be accompanied by a host of folk troupes.

