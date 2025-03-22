Gandhi Shilp Bazaar concludes tomorrow

March 22, 2025

Mysuru: The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, being held at JSS Mysore Urban Haat on Ring Road in Hebbal, Mysuru, is attracting a large crowd. Organised by the Handicrafts and Handloom Directorate of Tripura, this event has over 110 stalls showcasing a diverse range of handcrafted and handloom products.

Among the artisans is L. Mimicha Devi from Imphal, Manipur, who has brought her beautiful creations to Mysuru. The Bazaar also features pottery works of Gayathri, an artisan from Bengaluru, who is selling her traditional clay pots.

Officials from Tripura Directorate have expressed their happiness with the success of the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, which concludes tomorrow (Mar. 23).

The displays include: Wooden carvings; Channapatna dolls; Pictorial art forms; Kanchipuram silk sarees; Bed sheets and table covers from Kerala; Ikat sarees and Venkategiri sarees from Andhra Pradesh; Terracotta and shell art from Delhi and Goa; and many more.

The expo will be open for visitors from 10 am to 9 pm till Mar. 23 (Sunday).