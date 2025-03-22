High Style exhibition ends today

March 22, 2025

Mysuru: The two-day High Style exhibition, organised in association with Vasundhara Gold and Diamonds, was jointly inaugurated by Dr. Hemamalini Lakshman, Veena Ashok and Vinattaa Rao along with organisers Smitha Balu and Ramya Gowda at Hotel Southern Star in city yesterday.

Vasundhara Diamonds from Hyderabad is exhibiting their finest collection of Gold and Diamonds along with Bhanavi’s exquisite silk and designer sarees. This expo-cum-sale will be open for visitors today (Mar. 22) till 8 pm.