Bible expo at St. Bartholomew’s Church
News

Bible expo at St. Bartholomew’s Church

March 22, 2025

Mysuru: The  three-day Bible exhibition was inaugurated at St. Bartholomew’s Church on Mother Theresa Road in city yesterday with a prayer led by Rev. Johnson Paul.

Inaugurating the expo by watering a sapling, Rev. Daniel Kaudinya,  Presbyter In-charge of St. Bartholomew’s Church underscored the importance of upholding the mission of spreading the Word of God and fostering spiritual growth.

Auxiliary Secretary Rev. Shashikala Alva  gave a presentation on the history of Bible translation and the foundation of Bible Society of India. She gave an account of the origin of the Bible Society and its mission to make the scriptures accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. She also introduced the wide array of Bibles available, thereby emphasising the Bible Society’s commitment to meeting the spiritual needs of diverse communities. Pastor Timothy John presided.

The Bible expo, open from 10 am to 9 pm, will conclude on Sunday (Mar. 23).

