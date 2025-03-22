Home-maker loses Rs. 18.8 lakh to Work From Home job offer
March 22, 2025

Mysuru: A home-maker, who succumbed to the lure of Work From Home (WFH) advertisement, had to pay a heavy price, as she lost Rs. 18.84 lakh to the job racket.

The victim, a resident of Hebbal in the city, clicked on the link of job openings on her cellphone. She pat received a reply on her WhatsApp by the sender, who tapped her desire to earn from the comfort of her home.

She continued to respond to the messages received for the job of rating the products. After receiving a commission of Rs. 800, she invested Rs. 10,000 and received Rs. 4,000 as returns on investment again, for completing the task. To gain more profit, she gradually invested Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 18.84 lakh, but there was no sign of any returns on investments. She neither got any call from the ‘employer.’ After coming to terms, she felt cheated and lodged a complaint with Cyber, Economic and Narcotic (CEN) Crime Police Station in city.

