Karnataka Speaker, Congress defend suspension of MLAs
News

Karnataka Speaker, Congress defend suspension of MLAs

March 22, 2025

Bengaluru: The suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly for six months has triggered sharp reactions, with Speaker U.T. Khader defending his decision and Congress leaders calling it necessary to maintain order, while the Opposition termed it a “shameful day for Democracy.”

The Speaker asserted that his decision was under the Constitution and dismissed the opposition’s allegations. “I have upheld the Constitution. The people of Karnataka and India are aware of what transpired. I must safeguard the dignity of the Constitutional chair and I have done so,” Khader told reporters.

Dy.CM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar condemned the BJP, accusing its MLAs of “hooliganism” in the Assembly. “The BJP has behaved like hooligans. This is a disgraceful day for Democracy,” he said, questioning why certain BJP leaders, referred to as the ‘Bombay Boys,’ sought legal protection in a sexual assault case.

The term ‘Bombay Boys’ refers to rebel MLAs who defected from Congress and JDS to bring down the Coalition Government led by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar termed the Speaker’s decision “historic” and praised it as a step towards preserving the integrity of the Assembly.

“Throwing papers and books at the Speaker’s chair is unacceptable. The decision reinforces respect for the Constitution,” Eshwar remarked. The suspension has deepened political tensions in Karnataka. The Opposition is expected to challenge the decision both politically and legally.

