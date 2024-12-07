Shivananda Murthy is Mandya ADC

December 7, 2024

Appointment amidst spiritual pursuits of Dr. Nagaraj

Mandya: B.C. Shivananda Murthy has been appointed as the new Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Mandya district, according to a notification issued by K.H. Keshava Prasad, Under Secretary to the State Government.

Shivananda Murthy, who previously served as Joint Commissioner (Markets) at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has a strong connection with the district, having held roles as Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildar earlier in his career.

Dr. H.L. Nagaraj, the outgoing ADC, has taken a long leave to pursue spiritual interests, with approval from senior officials. District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy had recently mentioned Dr. Nagaraj’s request for extended leave during a public event.

This unexpected change has disrupted preparations for the upcoming 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, scheduled from Dec. 22 to 24, as Dr. Nagaraj was overseeing several critical responsibilities.

A popular officer

Dr. Nagaraj is widely admired for his approachable demeanour and effective administration. During his tenure as Tahsildar of Nagamangala taluk, he earned the goodwill of many. Influenced by Adichunchanagiri Mutt, he briefly took sanyasa deeksha before returning to service at the insistence of friends and well-wishers.

In addition to his duties as ADC, Dr. Nagaraj concurrently served as the Managing Director of MySugar.

Future role at Vishwa Vokkaliga Mutt?

Sources suggest that Dr. Nagaraj is being considered as the successor to Sri Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji, the current pontiff of the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt at Kengeri. The ailing Swamiji is reportedly preparing to pass on leadership and Dr. Nagaraj is a likely choice to assume this significant spiritual role.