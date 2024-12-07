Will make honest efforts to form Greater Mysuru: G.T. Devegowda

December 7, 2024

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has pledged to make sincere efforts towards forming a Greater Mysuru City Corporation, incorporating local bodies and Gram Panchayats in the city’s outskirts.

Speaking at the Kannada Rajyotsava celebration organised by the Ward No. 8 Development and Management Committee at C Block Park in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage recently, GTD highlighted the challenges of developing the expansive Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, which spans a vast 50-km radius.

Criticising MUDA for failing to develop layouts despite collecting various taxes after plan approvals, GTD pointed out that while Vijayanagar 3rd Stage has not yet been officially transferred to MCC, basic amenities have been somehow managed in the area.

He also spoke about the ongoing Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project, being implemented at a cost of Rs. 650 crore, aiming to provide drinking water to all homes by the end of next year. Additionally, he noted the improvement of parks, drainage, and Underground Drainage (UGD) networks in the region.

Addressing the inclusion of outskirt localities in different Town Panchayats, he mentioned Vijayanagar 4th Stage being brought under Bogadi Town Panchayat, along with similar moves for other areas.

Expressing concern over the diminishing use of Kannada, GTD urged citizens to prioritise their mother-tongue, Kannada, while appreciating the contributions of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas to education and other fields.

He called for promoting Kannada and human values among children, citing the legacies of great Kannada scholars like Alur Venkatarao, Kuvempu, B.M. Shri, and Masti Venkatesh Iyengar.

Government Girls PU College, Rajivnagar, Principal S. Balasubramaniam delivered the keynote address, focusing on Kannada language and heritage.

Ward No. 8 Development and Management Committee President S. Manjappa presided over the event, with several office-bearers, including Chaitanyakumar, T.T. Ramesh, Dr. Mohankumar, Dr. Mahadevaiah, Dr. B.P. Parashivamurthy, K.C. Javaregowda, K. Nanjundaiah, Shivakumar, R.N. Srinivasmurthy, Suvarna Reddy, Vijayakumari, Latha and Tangamma were present.