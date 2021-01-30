Shivanna moots hike in breakfast allowance for Pourakarmikas from Rs. 20 to Rs. 50 per day

January 30, 2021

Expresses concern over 10-fold increase in manual scavengers in eight years

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna has said that the Commission would recommend the State Government to hike the breakfast allowance being given to Pourakarmikas from the present Rs. 20 to Rs. 50 per day and also to construct rest rooms for them at all mustering points in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday, he revealed that the number of manual scavengers has increased by 10 times in the last eight years in Karnataka. There were 302 persons when the manual scavenging was banned in 2013, now the number has increased to 3,208 — an increase of 10 times. This came to light after the survey of manual scavengers in the State.

Shivanna claimed that manual scavenging still exists in 10 City Corporations and also in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. Officials have not bothered to stop it despite the State Government banning this practice eight years ago. It was high time the authorities concerned should wake up failing which they would face tough action soon.

Condoling the death of two contract manual scavengers who allegedly died of suffocation while at work in Kalaburagi on Jan. 28, Shivanna said that he would be visiting Kalaburagi to get a first hand information about the unfortunate incident. The Commission would work out welfare plans for thousands of civic workers serving at Apartments, Hospitals, Complexes and other private establishments. There are over 1,500 UGD workers serving in various ULBs of the State, including City Corporations, and it was the responsibility of officials concerned to provide them with the safety gadgets.

He further said that the Karnataka Slum Development Board has been directed to construct more houses for Pourakarmikas as it has been found that 3-4 families were living in crunched accommodations. So far, 83 manual scavengers have died in the State of which compensation had been given to only four families. Steps would be taken for the payment of relief to families of other deceased persons as well as rehabilitation, studies of their children and job for their dependents.

The Commission will write to the Government on the need for holding Deputy Commissioner chaired meetings once in three months to discuss issues concerning Pourakarmikas and other civic workers.

Rajya Pourakarmika Jagruta Samiti Member Venkatesh was present during the press meet.

Earlier in the morning, Shivanna visited several Pourakarmika Colonies in the city for an inspection.