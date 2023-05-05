Shivarajkumar bats for Siddu
News

Shivarajkumar bats for Siddu

May 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sandalwood star and ‘hat-trick hero’ Shivarajkumar has appealed to the voters of Varuna to ensure the victory of former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who is “a ray of hope for the poor.”

Speaking after taking part in a road show along with Siddharamaiah at various villages of Varuna yesterday, Shivarajkumar who was accompanied by his wife and Congress leader Geetha, said, “During his five-year tenure as CM, Siddharamaiah implemented several popular schemes, with most of them being pro-poor and pro-farmer,” the actor claimed.

“Siddharamaiah helped us while establishing ‘Shaktidhama’ to care for orphaned girl children in Mysuru. Shivarajkumar also said that Siddharamaiah’s victory would be a victory for the people,” he said.

“Appaji (Dr. Rajkumar) was always calling Siddharamaiah as ‘Namma Kadeyavaru’ (hailing from a common place) and Siddharamaiah shares a warm relationship with our family which we won’t forget. Even now he mingles with us and treats us with love and affection,” the actor added.

Before disembarking from the road show, Shivarajkumar sang a few lines of a popular song from his father Rajkumar’s all-time hit movie ‘Mayura’ and also the title song from his hit film ‘Mylari’.

Sandalwood actress and former Mandya MP Ramya also joined the campaign later at Kempisiddanahundi and went on a road show in an open vehicle with Siddharamaiah, Shivarajkumar and Nishvika Naidu at Hallididdi, Hallikerehundi, Thandavapura and Basavanapura.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching