Shivarajkumar bats for Siddu

May 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sandalwood star and ‘hat-trick hero’ Shivarajkumar has appealed to the voters of Varuna to ensure the victory of former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who is “a ray of hope for the poor.”

Speaking after taking part in a road show along with Siddharamaiah at various villages of Varuna yesterday, Shivarajkumar who was accompanied by his wife and Congress leader Geetha, said, “During his five-year tenure as CM, Siddharamaiah implemented several popular schemes, with most of them being pro-poor and pro-farmer,” the actor claimed.

“Siddharamaiah helped us while establishing ‘Shaktidhama’ to care for orphaned girl children in Mysuru. Shivarajkumar also said that Siddharamaiah’s victory would be a victory for the people,” he said.

“Appaji (Dr. Rajkumar) was always calling Siddharamaiah as ‘Namma Kadeyavaru’ (hailing from a common place) and Siddharamaiah shares a warm relationship with our family which we won’t forget. Even now he mingles with us and treats us with love and affection,” the actor added.

Before disembarking from the road show, Shivarajkumar sang a few lines of a popular song from his father Rajkumar’s all-time hit movie ‘Mayura’ and also the title song from his hit film ‘Mylari’.

Sandalwood actress and former Mandya MP Ramya also joined the campaign later at Kempisiddanahundi and went on a road show in an open vehicle with Siddharamaiah, Shivarajkumar and Nishvika Naidu at Hallididdi, Hallikerehundi, Thandavapura and Basavanapura.