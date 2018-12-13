Siddharamaiah land case: City Police file ‘B’ Report

Mysuru: The city Police have submitted a ‘B’ Report to a City Court stating that there is no substance in the complaint that former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah had constructed a house on agriculture land. The Police were investigating allegations of violating Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) rules.

One N. Gangaraju had filed a complaint with the Second Senior Grade Civil Court stating that Siddharamaiah had violated laws in constructing the house. Not happy with the closure report submitted by the Police, Gangaraju said that he will approach the Court against the Police move.

City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao said the complaint would have been filed due to a misunderstanding and it has come to light in an investigation by Lakshmipuram Police. A closure report has been submitted to the court in November, he added. The report states that the CITB (erstwhile MUDA) had not acquired the land when Siddharamaiah bought it and constructed the house.

“Siddharamaiah bought the land from a private person and sold it to another person later. The land conversion for residential purposes was done well in advance,” the report said.

In 1981, CITB had acquired 535 acres of land under Hinkal Grama Panchayat for developing the Vijayanagar Second Stage. After the land was acquired and developed into a layout and distributed as sites, Gram Panchayat former President Papanna applied to the MUDA to drop his 30 guntas of land from the layout. When the land was denotified by MUDA, Siddharamaiah was the Deputy CM in J.H. Patel government.

The denotified land was shared among the family members of Papanna. Siddharamaiah had bought 10 guntas of land, a share of Papanna’s aunt Sakamma and constructed a house. In 2003, he sold the house. Then, Sakamma applied to MUDA for an alternative land. She got a site from MUDA. But it is not clear on what grounds she was allotted an alternative site. Again in December 2017, Sakamma’s family members applied for another alternative site with the MUDA when the issue came to light.

Then, Gangaraju filed a complaint before the Court, alleging that the MUDA was about to allot the second alternative site when the grounds for the first alternative site were not clear. The Court had directed the Lakshmipuram Police to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Gangaraju had demanded a CBI enquiry into the case, alleging that there was no progress in the investigation. He had written a letter in this regard to the DG&IGP. Hence, the DGP had sought a report from city Police.

