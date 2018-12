Power disruption on Dec.14, 15, 18, 19 & 21

Mysuru: Owing to emergency maintenance works, power supply will be disrupted on Dec. 14 between 10 am and 5 pm in the following areas:

Ramanuja Road, Hosa Bandikeri, JSS Hospital, Agrahara, Basaveshwara Road, Chamundipuram surrounding areas, Sub-urban bus stand, Nazarbad, Ittigegud, Zoo and surrounding areas, Government Guest House and surrounding areas, Taluk Office, DD Urs Road, B.N. Road, Chamundi Hill, Siddarthanagar, Alanahalli and surrounding areas, Giridarshini Layout, Palace and surrounding areas, Sriharsha Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Irwin Road and surrounding areas, Dhanvantri Road and Shivarampet.

Also there will be no power on Dec.14, 15, 18, 19 & 21 between 10 and 6 pm in the following villages:

Dec.14- Bettadapura Ravandur and Chunchanakatte 66/11 KV Power Distribution Centre: Bekkare Bhuvanahalli, Harnahalli, Chapparadahalli, R. Thunga, Bettadapura Town, Komalapura, Sangarashettihalli, Atthigodu, Barase Ravandur, Makodu, Handithavalli, Kittor, Doddabelalu, Kampalapura Chunchanakatte, Mavathur, Haliyuru, Kesturu and Mayigowdanahalli Gram Panchayat (GP) surrounding areas and Graphite India IPP Centre.

Dec.15- Kanagalu 66/11 KV Power Distribution Centre: Kanagalu, Halaganahalli GP limits and surrounding villages.

Dec. 15: Bannur and Maliyuru 66/11 KV Power Distribution Centre: Bannur, Kodagalli, Besihalli, Heggur, Athalli, Kethupura, Rangasamudra GP limits and surrounding, Chidravalli and Doddabagilu GP limits and surrounding areas.

Dec.18- Periyapatna Bylakuppe 66/11 KV Power Distribution Centre: Periyapatna town, Nandinathapura, Chittenahalli, Panchavalli, Kampalapura, Malangi, Mutthur, Bylakuppe, Koppa, Hunasevadi, Channakal and Hitne Hebbagilu GP limits and surrounding villages.

Saligrama Bylakuppe 66/11 KV Power Distribution Centre: Saligrama of K.R. Nagar taluk, Thandre, Karpuravalli, Chikkanayakanahalli, Ankanahalli and Velur GP limits and surrounding villages.

Dec.19- Bherya and Haradanahalli 66/11 KV Power Distribution Centre: K.R. Nagar taluk Harambhalli Koppal, Arjunahalli, Chikkavaddaragudi, Doddavaddaragudi, Boregowdanakoppal, Sugganahalli, Mandiganahalli, Hosa Agrahara, Bommanahalli, Kanchinakere, Haradanahalli, Sigevalu, Honnenahalli, Hanasoge, Channangere and Keralapura GP limits and surrounding villages.

Dec.21: Kittor 66/11 KV Power Distribution Centre: Kittor and Athigodu Gram Panchayat limits and surrounding villages, according to a press release from CESC.

