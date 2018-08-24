Siddharamaiah visits Kodagu

Kushalnagar: Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah yesterday arrived at Kushalnagar on a two-day visit to flood ravaged Kodagu district.

Siddharamaiah inspected Dandinapet locality in Kushalnagar town where over a dozen houses had collapsed recently due to heavy rains. The former CM assured the residents of building houses for them in other places in the town. Siddharamaiah later went to Guddehosur-Basavanahalli and inspected the damages caused by floods and landslides in surrounding areas.

He thereafter proceeded to Suntikoppa, where he visited a relief camp and spoke to the victims, who poured out their plight.

Siddharamaiah later left for Madikeri and inspected several badly affected areas in the vicinity. He also visited some relief camps and heard the grievances of flood affected people.

Later, speaking to press persons, Siddharamaiah said that he had visited Kodagu to personally take stock of the situation and access the damage caused by floods and landslips.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kodagu, the former CM wanted the Prime Minister to announce a relief package to Kodagu, just as he (PM) had announced Rs. 600 crore relief for Kerala, following an aerial survey that he conducted in that State.

Stating that he would suggest the State Government to form an Expert Committee to assess the extent of damages and losses, Siddharamaiah maintained that he has advised RDPR Minister Krishna Byregowda to create jobs under MNREGS for flood affected families.

Asking the district administration to take measures for ensuring that children are not deprived of education, Siddharamaiah said the record rainfall in Kodagu had ravaged the district with many villages disappearing from the map.

Maintaining that he was in touch with the Chief Minister and all other Ministers concerned on the rain havoc in Kodagu district, he observed that the relief operations must be speeded up.

Pointing out that the KPCC had constituted a relief committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP K.C.Ramamurthy, the former CM said that his committee will tour the district over the next three days to assess the damage, following which the KPCC will take a suitable decision on providing relief to victims.

He further said that 50 doctors from the KPCC Medical Wing are already working in Kodagu, and added that the team of doctors has been distributing medicines to ensure that epidemic diseases do not break out.

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Congress will collect relief funds through the KPCC Committee. Claiming that the relief materials collected by the KPCC is being distributed among flood affected people sheltered in relief camps, Dinesh assured that the KPCC would do its best for helping the victims.

He also expressed satisfaction about distribution of relief materials. KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, MLC Veena Achaiah, former MLC M.C. Nanaiah, District Congress President Shivamadappa, leaders Mittu Changappa, T.P. Ramesh and others were present.