Siddu presents 14th Budget 2023-24

July 7, 2023

National Education Policy to be replaced with State Education Policy

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah set a record today, July 7, by presenting his 14th Budget for 2023-2024 in the Legislative Assembly as the Finance Minister. Siddharamaiah surpassed former CM Ramakrishna Hedge who had presented 13 Budgets.

“Development and Social justice are what Karnataka has strived for, since the times of Basavanna. I have tried to continue the tradition,” the Chief Minister said, beginning his address.

This was the first Budget after the Congress assumed power in Karnataka following its landslide victory in the May 10 Assembly elections. This is also Siddharamaiah’s seventh Budget as the Chief Minister — from 2013 to 2018. The other Budgets presented by him were when he was the finance minister in the JD(S) Government.

Total Expenditure is estimated to be Rs. 3,27,747 crore which includes Revenue Expenditure at Rs. 2,50,933 crore, Capital Expenditure at Rs. 54,374 crore, and loan repayment at Rs. 22,441 crore.

To provide for the five poll guarantees, the Government has proposed to increase the guidance value on property registrations across the state.

The Government proposes to increase the existing rates of Additional Excise Duty on Indian Made Liquor (IML) by 20 percent on all 18 slabs as per Annexure-1. It also proposes to increase the Additional Excise Duty on Beer from 175 percent to 185 percent.

There is no increase in tax for 2022-23. The target of Rs. 77,017 crore for Commercial Taxes, Rs. 15,000 crore for Stamps and Registration Department, Rs. 29,000 crore for State Excise Department, Rs. 8,007 crore for Transport Department are fixed.

Total Revenue Receipts

The Total Revenue Receipts estimated for 2023-24 is Rs. 2,38,410 crore, which includes Rs. 1,75,653 crore of Own Tax Revenue including GST compensation, Rs. 12,500 crore is anticipated from Non-Tax Revenue Devolution of Rs.37,252 crore and a Grant in Aid of Rs. 13,005 crore is estimated to receive from the Government of India. These Revenue Receipts are estimated to be supplemented by gross borrowings of Rs. 85,818 crore, non-debt capital receipts of Rs.23 crore and recovery of loans of Rs. 228 cr.

Budget HIGHLIGHTS